Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.29% of Marriott International worth $124,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.78 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

