Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several brokerages have commented on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,064 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after buying an additional 100,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $170.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

