Marten Transport (MRTN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marten Transport stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

