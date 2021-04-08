Martkist Hits 1-Day Volume of $179.00 (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Martkist has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Martkist has a market cap of $141,685.76 and approximately $179.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Martkist coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005775 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00015351 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002069 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Martkist

MARTK is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 16,251,928 coins. Martkist’s official Twitter account is @martkist and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Martkist is www.martkist.org . The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist

Martkist Coin Trading

