Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Marvell Technology Group worth $41,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.