Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 97.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $1,792.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 131.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,056.41 or 0.03561400 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00033515 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars.

