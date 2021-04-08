Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.26.

MA traded up $6.18 on Thursday, reaching $377.26. 34,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,171. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.98 and its 200-day moving average is $340.56. The company has a market cap of $374.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 768,468 shares of company stock valued at $254,295,843. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

