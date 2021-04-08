Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.26.

MA traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $377.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,171. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $375.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.98 and its 200-day moving average is $340.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,468 shares of company stock worth $254,295,843 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

