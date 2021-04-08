Matic Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $279.92 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Matic Network has traded 169% higher against the US dollar. One Matic Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matic Network has a market cap of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Matic Network

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official website is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

