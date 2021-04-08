Matthew Lang Sells 10,862 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $202,250.44.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00.

NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.36. 582,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,757. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.