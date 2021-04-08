Maverix Metals Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Shares of TSE MMX opened at C$6.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$984.24 million and a P/E ratio of 41.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.75. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

