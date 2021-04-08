Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Maxeon Solar Technologies traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55. 2,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 670,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. Research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

