MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 8,909 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $318,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80.

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $573,180.40.

On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80.

On Friday, January 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $334,392.30.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.81. 520,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

