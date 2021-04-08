MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $314,897.80 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $573,180.40.

On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $947,072.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80.

On Friday, January 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.81. 520,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,125. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

