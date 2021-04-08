McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $111,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

NYSE MCD opened at $232.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.02. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

