Mdex Trading 9.3% Higher This Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. Mdex has a total market cap of $808.97 million and $341.51 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mdex has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00007285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00263365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.00782643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,116.22 or 1.00124946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00017761 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.52 or 0.00702097 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.