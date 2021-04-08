mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.85

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.85 and traded as high as C$12.22. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$11.71, with a volume of 43,271 shares trading hands.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of C$332.61 million and a PE ratio of -17.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.85.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About mdf commerce (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.