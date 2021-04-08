Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. United Bank raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,768,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

