Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $28,870,417 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

GOOG traded up $11.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,261.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,078.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,819.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,187.60 and a twelve month high of $2,255.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

