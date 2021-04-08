Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $10.82 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.90. 163,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,088. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.38.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.