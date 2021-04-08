Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.58. The stock had a trading volume of 158,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,355,726. The firm has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

