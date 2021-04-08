Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1,431.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120,765 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,028,152. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

