Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 1,823 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.48. The company had a trading volume of 71,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.35. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

