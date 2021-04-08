Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on T. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

AT&T stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,308,855. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.