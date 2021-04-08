Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Medallia worth $19,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medallia by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,037,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after acquiring an additional 206,110 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Medallia by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,624,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after acquiring an additional 428,677 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Medallia by 35.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 560,812 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Medallia by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 887,018 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. Medallia’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $5,778,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,289,959.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $1,134,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 483,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,294,398.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,940,726 shares of company stock valued at $77,837,183.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

