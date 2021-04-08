MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Tops $0.0011

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 86.5% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $14,007.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00266272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.63 or 0.00786365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,728.87 or 0.99852387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.66 or 0.00701656 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.