Meme (MEME) Price Reaches $2,853.66 on Top Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $79.90 million and $11.33 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $2,853.66 or 0.04925620 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.71 or 0.00460358 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005501 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00028696 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

