Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,854.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.18 or 0.00464501 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005616 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028806 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.16 or 0.04963113 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

