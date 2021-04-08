Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after buying an additional 77,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.24. 60,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,986,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.