Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

MRK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 54,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,551. The stock has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

