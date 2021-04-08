Merculet Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.69 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Merculet has a market cap of $11.69 million and $267,478.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Merculet has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00265608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.07 or 0.00801329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,202.43 or 1.00068318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.18 or 0.00712099 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,319,009,149 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.