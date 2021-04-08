Mercury Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,862 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,082% compared to the typical daily volume of 177 call options.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,638,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,802 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCY traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,785. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MRCY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

