Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Up 52.1% Over Last 7 Days

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $529,760.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 52.1% higher against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00071125 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003819 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

