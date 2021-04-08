Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

MRUS opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $849.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,174,180 shares of company stock valued at $28,464,455. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merus by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,141 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 176,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $9,411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

