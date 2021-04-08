Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Merus alerts:

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,174,180 shares of company stock worth $28,464,455 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRUS opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $849.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.