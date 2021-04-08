Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce $183.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.34 million and the highest is $200.65 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $188.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $513.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.50 million to $521.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $533.61 million, with estimates ranging from $524.07 million to $542.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CASH stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,383,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,956 shares of company stock worth $3,112,352. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,259,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,881,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

