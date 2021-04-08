Meta Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Meta coin can now be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00056647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.06 or 0.00640456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00083229 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030433 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

