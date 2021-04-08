Metadium Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Metadium has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market capitalization of $310.02 million and $98,382.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metadium

META is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

