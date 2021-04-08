MetaHash (MHC) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $80.01 million and $3.20 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00071090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00283085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.00 or 0.00786800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,785.70 or 0.99271157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00701444 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,649,202,079 coins and its circulating supply is 2,479,438,111 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.