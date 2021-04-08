Metal (MTL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75.83 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for $5.05 or 0.00008683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $331.04 million and approximately $75.83 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00055372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022594 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00045393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.00643759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00083774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal is a blockchain-based system utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.