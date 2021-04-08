Meter Governance Price Tops $6.61 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $15.33 million and $1.56 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.61 or 0.00011355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008860 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000065 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.