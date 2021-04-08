Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.38

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.38 and traded as high as C$47.72. Methanex shares last traded at C$46.95, with a volume of 189,984 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -22.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500004 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

