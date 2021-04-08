Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.06

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and traded as high as $46.65. Metro shares last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 716 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on MTRAF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

