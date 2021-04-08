Metronome Reaches Market Cap of $36.28 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00005417 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $36.28 million and $164,664.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.49 or 0.00262356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00787476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.63 or 0.99669346 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.94 or 0.00708225 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,932,411 coins and its circulating supply is 11,598,462 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.