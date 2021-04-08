MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of MGP Ingredients worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $369,982.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,986 shares of company stock valued at $926,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.