MicroBitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $376.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $376.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005061 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000127 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00113606 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

