MicroBitcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $279.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005360 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000122 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00112204 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.