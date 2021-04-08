Micromines Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Micromines has traded up 68.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $181,400.22 and approximately $80.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00263953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.00 or 0.00790700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.92 or 1.01450656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00016945 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.56 or 0.00688017 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines

Buying and Selling Micromines

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

