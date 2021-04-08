Micromines Trading Up 40.8% Over Last Week (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Micromines coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Micromines has a market cap of $187,714.52 and $82.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Micromines has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00264861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.09 or 0.00800812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,834.95 or 0.99369526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00018237 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00704711 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Micromines Coin Trading

