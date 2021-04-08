Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,248,159 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Micron Technology worth $472,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,508 shares of company stock worth $11,033,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

